Championship rumours - The Will Grigg saga at Wigan Athletic continues | Middlesbrough plan swoop for Hull City's Kamil Grosicki | West Brom close in on Newcastle's Jacob Murphy| January 31

The Will Grigg saga at Wigan continues after reports suggest a fifth bid from Sunderland was rejected on Wednesday.



Middlesbrough are planning a surprise swoop for star Hull City man Kamil Grosicki. (Teesside Live)

A deal for Birmingham City’s Che Adams looks like it might go down to the wire with Premier League Southampton and Burnley competing for his signature, although the Blues insist he is not for sale. (Birmingham Live)

Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings is said to be having a medical at Aston Villa, but the Birmingham club have been handed a deadline day blow as Marseille midfielder Gregory Sertic has rejected a move to Villa Park. (Hull Live)

Stoke City look likely to seal a deadline day move for Burnley’s Sam Vokes and the deal could see Peter Crouch go in the opposite direction. (Mail Online)

West Brom are closing in on Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy. (BBC)

Nottingham Forest could move for Wolves striker Leo Bonatini and are also chasing Monaco midfielder Pele. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Stoke City want Aberdeen centre back Scott McKenna. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United are still hoping to secure a move for Swansea’s Dan James, although there is still plenty of work to be done if a deal is to go through before the deadline. (Wales Online)

Reading striker Marc McNulty is set to join Hibs on an 18-month loan deal. (Football.London)

Derby County want Celtic’s Youssouf Mulumbu. (The Express)

Southampton have rejected approaches from Bristol City, Millwall, Hull City and Nottingham Forest for striker Sam Gallagher, who will only be allowed to leave the club if they bring in a replacement. (Birmingham Live)

Sheffield United are set to announce the loan signing of Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan today. (The Star)