Cook content with FA Cup draw

Wigan Athletic will be in the hat for the FA Cup third-round draw - and that's 'the main thing' for Paul Cook.

Latics will have to negotiate a tricky replay against AFC Fylde on Tuesday, December 12, at the DW Stadium after a 1-1 draw on Friday night.

Will Grigg's header at the end of the first half had looked as though it would be enough to do for the non-leaguers, before Danny Rowe equalised from the penalty spot with 20 minutes to go.

But Cook was keen to look at the bigger picture - and the fact Latics avoided coming unstuck on a potential banana skin in front of the BBC cameras.

"We're in the hat, and that's the main thing," he said.

"It's easy to be disappointed because we've not won the game, and we had good travelling support.

"But we just didn't manage to take advantage of the chances we created to score the second goal.

"In games like this, if you don't get that second goal, you run the risk of that happening.

"A second goal would have disappointed Fylde so much, with the energy levels they were using to stay in the game.

"But it never came, they kept going, eventually they got their moment, and they took it.

"Wigan have been there as a club, where Fylde are tonight, and it's totally their night.

"They'll enjoy themselves, and deservedly so.

"Well done to Fylde and we'll see them at the DW for the replay."

Cook admitted Latics were very much in 'no-win' territory from the minute the draw was made.

"We were on to a loser whichever way the result went tonight," he acknowledged.

"All you can do is conduct yourself well, and make sure as a football club you retain your manners.

"It's easy to complain about all kinds of things, but we had chances and we failed to take them.

"That's something we have to address, but that's for another day."

For his part, Cook couldn't have done anything more to win the game, having named a virtual full-strength side, and sending on fit-again Nick Powell as a second-half substitute.

"Ryan Colclough missed the game, because he had a heavy temperature, but we did want to be full strength," Cook revealed.

"It was nice for Nick Powell to get back on to the field after injury, and it showed we wanted to win the game."