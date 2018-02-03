Cook: Devante won’t be ‘given’ Wigan Athletic spot

Paul Cook has warned new-boy Devante Cole he will have to fight his way into the Wigan Athletic squad - let alone starting line-up.

Cole joined Latics on deadline-day from Fleetwood, for whom he’s scored 12 goals already this term.

But Cook admits Will Grigg and fellow January new-boy James Vaughan will take some shifting in the striking pecking order.

“Devante’s a player who a lot of clubs will have been monitoring,” said Cook.

“Possibly it was one we didn’t really have to do, because we’re in a great place.

“I’ve spoken to Devante and his father about the situation.

“He’s not one for the future, he’s one for today, but he’ll have to be patient.

“It’s not a case of ‘let’s get him into the team’, because the lads in the side have deserved their place.

“They deserve the opportunity to try and see this through – albeit with the help of a quality addition.”

Cole may make the bench for this weekend’s visit of Gillingham.

“People who know me know not to expect many changes,” added Cook.

“It’s all about repetition, and the players are in a good place at the moment.”