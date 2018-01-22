Cook ‘not worried’ about losing Wigan Athletic stars

“Put up or shut up” - that’s the message from Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook to any clubs considering a move for any of his star names.

Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Plymouth means Latics are now five points clear at the top of League One with 19 matches to go.

As well as popping up with goal number three, ‘Superman’ Dan Burn put in another imperious display at the back, with the likes of Nick Powell, Max Power and Sam Morsy also impressing.

With just over a week to go before the transfer window slams shut, Latics fans will be keeping their fingers crossed all of the big-hitters stay put to help to finish the job of winning promotion.

Cook, though, is taking a more pragmatic view.

“I’m never worried about anything in football,” he told the Wigan Post.

“If clubs want to come in for our players, they’re going to have to pay a lot of money to get them.

“But players will come and go, like we saw with Lee Evans, and all you can do is wish them well.

“These lads have been terrific for me all year.

“There’s such a long way to go this season, but you never know what’s around the corner.”

Cook remains more concerned with trying to add to the two new signings he’s already added this month.

And in the aftermath of the impressive win at Plymouth, he revealed his cunning plan to ensure that is the case.

“We’ve got the chairman and the chief exec on the bus home with us, so why not test how the water is?” he laughed.

“A couple of drinks will do the chairman the world of good, and we’ll see how it goes!

“Hopefully we can get a message out to his grandad, who I’m sure is in a good mood at the moment!

“Fingers crossed we can be active in this window.”