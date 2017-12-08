Cook’s big keeper decision

Christian Walton is hoping to make a sensational return to the Wigan Athletic starting side for the visit of Fleetwood.

The England Under-21s goalkeeper – on a season-long loan from Premier League Brighton – has been absent since breaking his leg at the Latics open day at Robin Park at the end of August.

But after months of rehab with his parent club on the south coast, Walton is back in the north west – and putting his hand up to play. Paul Cook faces the difficult decision of whether to keep faith with Jamie Jones, or restore a man who was the undisputed No.1 before his injury.

Elsewhere Nick Powell has reported no after-effects to his second-half cameo at Fylde in the FA Cup last weekend, and is pushing for a recall to the starting XI, possibly at the expense of Gavin Massey.

A win would cement Latics’ place at the top of League One.