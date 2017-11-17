Cook: We want to give fans money’s worth

Paul Cook called on fans to ‘enjoy what’s happening at the moment’ on the day Wigan Athletic was revealed to be among the top value-for-money providers in League One.

Latics were once again near the top of the value-for-money market in the Football League, according to the BBC’s annual Price of Football Survey.

And manager Cook, speaking at last night’s Christmas lights switch-on in Wigan, admitted the team, and club, is doing everything they can to make the town proud.

“It’s lovely to see, isn’t it, seeing so many families out celebrating together, it’s great,” he told the Wigan Post.

“It’s a bit different for us, as football people, Christmas is always a little bit different because there’s so many games and we’re training every day.

“And it is hard at the moment...everybody has to play a part in making things easier.

“The Whelan family have done their bit by ploughing so much money into the football club over the years.

“The supporters respond by turning up on a matchday and supporting their team.

“And hopefully the team can do their bit by making sure they’re giving value for money out there on the pitch.

“At the moment, everything’s going well. We’re all happy, we’re still in the two main competitions (the league and the FA Cup) that we want to do very well in.

“We should all enjoy what’s happening at the moment, because as well all know it can all change very, very quickly.”

Only three clubs in all three divisions of the Football League were found to offer better-value prices for their most expensive season card, with Latics even offering better value-for-money season cards than half of the clubs in the National (non) League.

“Once again, we offer excellent value for money compared to other clubs,” commented chief executive Jonathan Jackson.

“We’ve always maintained our season-card prices at a very competitive level, offering affordability for supporters and ensuring income for the club to continue to grow.

“For non-season card holders, our match-day ticket prices home and away remain at realistic, affordable levels, with an emphasis on encouraging young supporters to attend our matches.

“At £20 for the cheapest available match-by-match ticket, we are averagely priced for our division, while our most expensive matchday (Category A) will not be used this season, meaning our most expensive matchday price is actually £27 – a price category we have used once this season.

“This year’s survey has focused heavily on affordability for supporters aged 18-24.

“We currently offer outstanding value for money on season cards for the 18-21s, with our highest price per match calculated at £9.95 and our lowest at £7.78, meaning a season card can save supporters £15-£20 per match.”

Meanwhile, all 1,357 tickets have been allocated for Wigan’s FA Cup second-round match at Fylde on Friday, December 1 following a ballot among fans.