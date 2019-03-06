Derby County 2 Wigan Athletic 1: How social media reacted

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 defeat at Derby County.

Mason Bennett and Scott Malone’s second-half goals helped Derby County come back from behind to beat Wigan Athletic at Pride Park on Tuesday.

Gavin Massey gave Latics the lead in the 25th minute when he rounded-off an exceptional counter-attack with an assured finish under former Wigan shot-stopper Scott Carson, but the Rams fought back after the break.

Bennett levelled the tie with an extraordinary acrobatic effort on the hour mark before Malone completed the turn-around with just 12 minutes remaining with a simple finish from close-range.

Latics slumped to their 15th away defeat in all competitions this term and are still without a victory on the road since August 22.

Despite the defeat, Paul Cook’s side stayed put in 19th place and remain three points above the drop zone as the final 11 games loom.

Wigan fans gave their verdict on social media after their 2-1 defeat against Frank Lampard’s Derby County.

@CHRISMD98: “Harsh loss that. But making defensive mistakes is going to cost you. Have to get 7 points from next 3 games for me. Worrying. #wafc.”

@No1fan__: “Dead men walking. Can’t win to save our lives. 16 away games without a win an utter disgrace. We were 25/1 to go down this morning. I suspect we’ll be closer to 5/1 in next week or two. Can’t say we haven’t been warned these past 6 months. Either Cook goes or we’re down. #wafc.”

@MrCalliJ: “Decent performance tbh, Cook got tactics more or less spot on, just beat by an outrageous goal and a scruffy tap in. We’ll be reet. #wafc.”

@PillingAnthony: “I think the most disappointing bit for everyone involved is that we’re staying up cos there’s 3 worse teams than us not because we’re good enough to #wafc.”

@danielbrady5821: “Well its a tough one to take, but who expected much more ? I dont think Clarke has been much of an impact not like I didn't guess he wouldn't be, Naismith's had one bad game in a long time so dont bother slating him, lets move on and try again ! #WAFC #UpTheTics.”

@TuckerHallam03: “NO urge going forward we didn’t put any pressure on after the second goal,when we’re a goal down it’s asif we’re trying to keep a lead we haven’t got, as much as Reece has been outstanding at RB for me Bryne has to start at RB James in the Centre or left,worrying times #WAFC.”

@AidanCampbell_: “Genuinely think it comes down to players confidence. Not much more Paul Cook can do. We’re 1-0 up, miss chances and it’s a matter of “here we go again” once derby score. Shame really cause he will more than likely lose his job if we go down. Wrong really. #wafc.”

@J_W18: “Can't believe what I've just seen, we've come out in the second half showing no ambition to kill the game off. We'd rather slow the tempo of the game down and time waste with 45 minutes left. We got what we deserved, a shameful second half, credit to those who travelled. #wafc.”

@AS_caspey: “Didn't deserve to lose that, didn’t think we played that badly. Had chances that should've taken, they scored from a very very good goal and a defensive lapse. Saturday is massive #wafc.”

@Sam_Knowles12: “Away day misery continues...Reading away on Saturday is huge, we must win otherwise we could be in big trouble #wafc.”

@stuartalker: “Tough luck there tonight. They never looked like breaking us down. Scored a wonder goal from nothing and then stole back the momentum. Desperately unlucky not to get something from the game. #wafc.”

@Gem_Davies: “Deserved a point there. Difficult to take - especially when Derby were there for the taking and did the simple things badly. Saturday now looks HUGE. #wafc.”

@davidnaylor83: “I'm not one to be despondent or negative about my team....bit I must admit I'm now really starting to worry, the away form is killing us and teams below gaining points it's a massive worry I really hope we have enough to stay up but its squeaky bum time now. #wafc #3winstostayup.”