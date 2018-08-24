England youth ace signs professional contract with Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have moved to fend off interest from top clubs by tying England youth international Joe Gelhardt to a long-term deal.

The 16-year-old made his first team debut in Latics’ Carabao Cup clash with Rotherham United earlier this month.

He has agreed his first professional contract at the DW Stadium which runs until 2021.

An England schoolboy international, Gelhardt has earned his first call-up to the England U17 side this month.

Academy manager Gregor Rioch: “Joe is a fantastic young man, who has a bright future in the game and we are proud he has committed his long-term future to Wigan Athletic.

It is a show of confidence for all of our academy staff who have had an input in Joe’s development over the years.”