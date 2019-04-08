Ex-Norwich City man rescues Wigan, Rotherham pile on the pressure, Reading fall apart while QPR fall into the relegation picture - Championship winners and losers
It was another BIG weekend at the bottom of the Championship.
Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...
1. W\: Norwich City
Now eight points clear of 3rd place after hitting managerless QPR for four, Farkes men require just three wins and a draw from their final six games to guarantee promotion to the Premier League.
Chris Wilder described the bond between the players and supporters as the most powerful weapon in his team's armoury as a 1-0 win at Preston saw the Blades bounce back from last week and jump back into the top two.
Smith netted and assisted one for Rotherham to bolster their survival hopes against a Forest side they hadnt beaten since 1956. Another reminder that it isnt just the promotion race which throwing up the excitement!
Anthony Pilkington tapped home in the 93rd-minute to earn the Latics an unexpected point at playoff-chasing Bristol City and increase their advantage over the bottom three to a slender two points. Every point matters