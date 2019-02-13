Ex-Wigan Athletic star links-up with Wayne Rooney at DC United

Former Wigan Athletic favourite Chris McCann has joined England's all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney at American outfit DC United.

Midfielder McCann, 31, figured 82 times for Wigan Athletic between 2013 and '16 - he scored in Latics' promotion-sealing victory at Blackpool - before moving to the States with Atlanta.

“We are excited to acquire Chris and add real quality, versatility and experience to our group," said Dave Kasper, United General Manager and VP of soccer operations.

"He has played with Wigan and Burnley in the top tiers of English soccer, and he won an MLS Cup with Atlanta last year. We look forward to having Chris join us tomorrow for our second pre-season camp in Clearwater."

Ex-Manchester United skipper Rooney moved to DC United after a swansong Premier League season with Everton.