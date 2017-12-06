Familiarity not breeding contempt for Max and ‘Tics

Max Power believes Paul Cook’s dislike for wholesale changes will greatly help Wigan Athletic’s efforts to switch between League One and FA Cup commitments this month.

Cook made only two changes – one of them enforced – for last weekend’s FA Cup second-round tie at Fylde, which ended 1-1.

While club captain Dan Burn was preferred to Alex Bruce at the heart of the defence, after serving a suspension, Gavin Massey only came in up front because Ryan Colclough cried off with a chest infection.

It’s a policy Cook has used all season in the two competitions he has prioritised, while making wholesale changes in both the Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophies.

With Saturday’s League One visit of Fleetwood Town swiftly followed a second-round replay with Fylde next Tuesday, Power - who has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month award for November - feels it will allow Latics to attack both fixtures with minimum disruption.

“The gaffer’s given us a chance to carry on the good form we’ve shown in the league, in the FA Cup,” Power told the Wigan Post.

“That means there hopefully won’t be too much disruption getting back into the league action this weekend.

“We know how important momentum is going into the big month of December.

“We’ve got some very big games coming up – Shrewsbury and Charlton within the space of three days – and we know how important that will be.

“Our mindset will always be to try and win every game, and that won’t change as the games come thick and fast.”