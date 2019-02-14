Finders keepers for Wigan Athletic star Jamie Jones!

Paul Cook admits Jamie Jones is in the Wigan Athletic team on merit after continuing his impressive run of performances against Stoke City.

Jones was drafted in to give on-loan Brighton goalkeepr Christian Walton a breather at the beginning of the year.

But the 29-year-old has responded with a string of fine displays - and his seven-game run between the sticks shows no sign of ending.

“I don’t think Jamie has ever let us down,” enthused Cook.

“Christian’s had an outstanding 18 months since he’s been here.

“Jamie’s come into the team recently, and to say he looks like he’s always been in the team is the biggest compliment you can pay him.”

Cook was happy in general with the defensive effort in the stalemate against the Potters, which stretched Wigan’s unbeaten run to three matches - only the second time this season they’ve achieved that feat.

“I was happy we weren’t trying to go gung-ho and get done on the break,” added the Latics boss.

“We’ll take a point...and I know it might not be what some people want to hear...because points are valuable in this league.

“It was a game we always thought a mistake, or a moment of brilliance, could win it for either team.

“Fortunately, it never came, and it’s a good point.”