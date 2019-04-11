Five things we know about new Wigan Athletic director Kevin Roberts

Kevin Roberts has become the newest member of the Wigan Athletic board. Here's five things we know about the new non-executive director.

* Was born and raised just up the M6 in Lancaster before moving over to New Zealand to become chief operating officer at brewer Lion Nathan.



* While at Pepsi Canada - and during a keynote speech to a group of employees, bottlers, and the media - Roberts had a Coke vending machine rolled onto the stage while he was speaking. As he finished his speech, he picked up a machine gun (borrowed from police officers but fitted with blanks), and blasted the Coke machine!



* Credited with almost single-handedly turning around the fortunes of Saatchi & Saatchi after taking over in 1997, to the extent they were awarded a US$430 million JC Penney contract because of his 'lovemarks' concept.



* Also developed the concept of 'sisomo' - meaning 'sight, sound and motion', to encapsulate the attachment people had developed with screens. It's surely no coincidence his appointment comes 24 hours after confirmation of a new big screen at the DW.



* Was awarded a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to business and the community, in the 2013 Queen's Birthday Honours.