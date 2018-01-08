Five things we learned from Latics’ 2-2 FA Cup draw at Bournemouth...

1. Bournemouth is a hell of a long way!

Yes, that’s blindingly obvious, but it certainly felt that way on Saturday night, after a 14-hour road trip. With the train not being an option – no service back to Wigan after the game – we could certainly have done without the 500-mile round adventure so early in the New Year. Especially after a festive period tincluding away-days at Wimbledon, Oxford and Nortampton – with Plymouth to come next week. Hats off to the 462 Wiganers who travelled.

2. The FA Cup has lost none of its magic! Although the Cherries made eight changes, the scenes at the end showed how much staying in the cup meant to them. And while Paul Cook would have been forgiven for resting his stars, the full-strength side he sent out showed where the cup lies in his priorities. With both teams giving it everything, in front of a packed house, it was a reminder of what a rip-roaring cup-tie feels like.

3. The Latics defence is human after all! After six-and-a-half games without conceding, Christian Walton was finally beaten 10 minutes into the second half, albeit via a fortuitous deflection off Dan Burn. A man who didn’t look out of place against Premier League opposition, coming up with a number of trademark clearances and interceptions.

4. The best things come to those who wait. With loan star Lee Evans being recalled by parent club Wolves just before kick-off, Max Power was handed the starting spot he has earned in recent weeks thanks to some impressive cameos off the bench. Let’s hope his partnership in the engine room with Sam Morsy is equally as successful as two years ago during the League One title-winning campaign.

5. Video technology is not necessarily the answer. I’ve seen the Ivan Toney ‘penalty’ incident dozens of times, and I still can’t decide whether he slipped or was pushed. Referee Andy Madley had a decision to make – this time it went against Latics. Video replays won’t necessarily mean right decisions all the time. It’ll just make the game stop-start like NFL – for no reason.