Flores out of hospital

Three weeks and two days after being involved in a serious car crash, Wigan Athletic player Jordan Flores has left hospital.

The midfielder, on loan at chesterfield, has been allowed to leave the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield and return to his Wigan home.

Flores, 22, was driving to the Proact on Monday 23rd October for training when his car was in a collision with another vehicle on Baslow Road, East Moor.

The driver of the other car was airlifted to Nottingham with what police later described as ‘broken bones.’

Chesterfield boss Jack Lester, who has visited Flores in hospital, recently revealed that the youngster would not return to the pitch this year.

Flores is hoping to avoid surgery for his injuries, the full extent of which is still not yet known.

Speaking to the Wigan Observer his father Manny said: “It is what it is. He’s actually been very lucky, with it being a head-on crash.

“One of the specialists said that, if it was his son, he’d let him rest for four weeks, and try and let it heal naturally.

“Jordan’s a young, fit lad, and fingers crossed will be a good healer.

“We’ve got one shot at this, and obviously we need to go down the route of no surgery if we possibly can.”