Flores ‘progressing quickly’ - Kellett

Jordan Flores hopes to be back playing football at the start of the 2018/19 season.

The Wigan Athletic midfielder, who is still officially on loan at League Two Chesterfield, was involved in a car crash in October and spent three weeks in hospital.

He has now begun his rehabilitation from the injuries sustained in the crash and according to Latics team-mate Andy Kellett – also on loan with the Spireites – Flores is making good headway.

“He’s alright, I saw him last Monday,” Kellett told the Derbyshire Times, sister paper of the Wigan Post.

“We were living up here together and I’ve taken all his stuff back.

“He looks well, he’s lost a bit of weight but he’s up and he’s moving, he’s allowed to do more things now.

“He’s been in to Wigan a couple of times and he’s on the bike and that now, so he’s progressing quite quickly.”

Flores played 15 times for Chesterfield in his loan spell, scoring once in a 2-0 victory at Crawley, before his car was in a collision with another vehicle on Baslow Road in Eastmoor en route to training on Monday, October 23.

But it seems likely that the 22-year-old won’t feature again for Chesterfield, at least not during the current season.

“He’s focusing on getting back,” added Kellett.

“He’s set a target of coming back at the start of next season.”