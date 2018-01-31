Flores returns to Wigan Athletic

Jordan Flores will continue his rehabilitation with Wigan Athletic after being formally recalled from his loan spell at Chesterfield.

The 22-year-old has been working with the physios at Euxton after being involved in a serious car crash in October while travelling to training with the Spireites.

Flores played 15 times for the Spireites before the accident, which hospitalised him for several weeks.

After starting his recovery in a back brace, he is now moving freely again and focused on getting back on to the field.

“Thankyou to everyone at Chesterfield FC for making my time there enjoyable,” he tweeted. “And thank you for all your kind messages.

“All the best for the rest of the season!

“Going to continue working hard and look forward to getting back out there.”