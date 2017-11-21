Former Latic ends Ibrahimovic’s reign

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s reign at top top of Swedish football has been brought to an end - by a former Latic.

For the past 10 years Ibrahimovic has been crowned Sweden’s player of the year, but on Monday night that run was halted by Krasnodar defender Andreas Granqvist.

Granqvist played 14 games for Wigan in the 2007-’08 season before returning to Helsingborg on a loan deal and eventually moving to Dutch side Groningen in July 2008.

The 32-year-old has was named in Sweden’s Euro 2008 squad, and this term has played in both of Sweden’s recent World Cup qualifier play-off games against Italy.