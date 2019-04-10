Former Wigan Athletic boss Roberto Martinez tipped for Celtic job

Roberto Martinez with the FA Cup in 2013
Former Wigan Athletic boss Roberto Martinez has been installed as the bookies favourite to take over at Celtic in the summer.

Martinez- who was linked to land the Real Madrid job last October - is being backed to lead Celtic’s SPFL charge next term despite being contracted to the Belgian FA until after Euro 2020.

The World Cup third-placed finishers are among the favourites to lift the trophy next summer.

Martinez managed Wigan for four-years between 2009 and 2013 after joining from Swansea City.

The Spaniard helped Latics win the FA Cup against Manchester City in 2013.