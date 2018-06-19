Former Wigan Athletic skipper departs

Craig Morgan’s three-year stay with Wigan Athletic is over, with the former club captain joining League One outfit Fleetwood on a free transfer.

The ex-Wales international centre-back missed the whole of last season after undergoing hip surgery 12 months ago.

He regained fitness towards the end of the campaign but was unable to force his way past Dan Burn or Chey Dunkley into the meanest backline in the country.

The 33-year-old has agreed to a parting of the ways by mutual consent, which paved the way for him to join Joey Barton’s Cod Army on a two-year deal.

Morgan joined Latics from Rotherham in the summer of 2015, and was immediately handed the captain’s armband by then-boss Gary Caldwell.

He was a virtual ever-present as Latics secured the League One title, picking up the championship trophy on the last day of the season following the defeat to Barnsley.

Morgan was then replaced as captain by Stephen Warnock, and found himself on the outside looking in for much of the 2016-17 campaign following the arrival of Burn and Jake Buxton.

Despite his lack of game-time, he was awarded a new deal in March last year, which was set to run until the summer of 2019.

Morgan leaves having made 58 appearances for Latics, scoring two goals – an injury-time equaliser at Bury, and a last-gasp winner over Gillingham.