Free ticket offer for Wigan Athletic’s rescheduled clash with Norwich City

Wigan Athletic’s Championship clash with Norwich City at the DW Stadium has been moved back 24 hours to Sunday, April 14 (12pm), and will be screened live on Sky Sports.

And the club have slashed ticket admission prices to just £15 adults, over-65s and concessions, and FREE for all under-18s on advance ‘purchases’.

“We are reaching the final stages of the Sky Bet Championship season and each game is taking on added importance for every club,” said Latics executive chairman Darren Royle.

“Our home form has been outstanding this season but there is no doubt Norwich City will provide us with a massive challenge.

“We are keen to engage more with the next generation of Wigan Athletic supporters and, after the success of the offer against Ipswich Town last month, we hope further numbers will back the boys against Norwich City, especially with reduced adult admission too.”

Tickers are available online, by ringing 01942 311111 and in person at DW Stadium ticket office.

Supporters are advised any free tickets can only be redeemed in person/via phone.