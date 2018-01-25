Fulton joins Wigan Athletic on loan

Wigan Athletic have signed Swansea City’s Jay Fulton on loan until the end of the season.

And the highly-rated midfielder will be available for Saturday’s FA Cup tie with West Ham United after the Swans gave permission for him to play in the competition.

Jay Fulton (right) playing at Swansea

“Jay will fit right in here,” said Latics boss Paul Cook. “It is a good move for him and we are really looking forward to working with him and integrating him into our squad.”

Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal revealed in his press conference earlier today the player had joined the League One leaders.

“We understand he’s a good player, he needs to play,” he said.

Latics later confirmed his capture, subject to international clearance, after he had completed a medical.

Fulton is Cook’s third Latics signing of the January transfer window, following Jamie Walker and James Vaughan in moving to the DW Stadium.

January has been a busy month for Wigan so far, with Terell Thomas, Owen Evans and Sam Stubbs departing on loan to Sutton United and AFC Fylde respectively, and Jack Byrne returning to Oldham Athletic on a permanent basis.

Ivan Toney and Matija Sarkic also returned to their parent clubs from their loan spell at the club.

Fulton looks to be the replacement of Welsh international Lee Evans, who departed this month to Sheffield United, having been recalled by his parent club, Wolves.

Bolton-born Fulton has made 19 appearances since joining Swansea in January 2014, making his debut in their 4-1 victory over Aston Villa in the following April.

Fulton has had experience of playing in League One, after he joined Oldham on an emergency 93-day loan in 2015, making 11 appearances.

He scored his first goal for the Welsh outfit in a 3-1 win against Peterborough United in 2016 in the EFL Cup.

But the Scottish youth international has been limited to just two substitute appearances for the Swans this season.

Fulton’s current deal with Swansea expires in June 2018.