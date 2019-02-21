Gary Roberts signs contract extension at Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic forward Gary Roberts has signed a further one-year contract.

The deal keeps the 34-year-old at the DW Stadium until the summer of 2020.

Roberts is approaching 600 career appearances, having played 51 times for Latics since joining the club in the summer of 2017 from Portsmouth.

The forward has scored twice for Paul Cook’s side this season, including notching the Kingdom Goal of the Month for November in Latics’ 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers before his strike against Aston Villa in January’s victory at the DW.

And Cook said Roberts is a positive character to have around the club:

“Gary is a cracking lad, he has never let me down and he has been brilliant to have here at Wigan Athletic," he said.

“He has shown this season he is more than capable of playing in the Championship and his experience is really beneficial to our group.”