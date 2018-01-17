Gavin Massey: Wigan Athletic must finish the job we started in FA Cup

Gavin Massey admits Wigan Athletic’s players are fighting among themselves to feature in tonight’s FA Cup third-round replay against Bournemouth – to finish the job they started 11 days ago!

Latics came within seconds of beating the Premier League side on their own patch on January 6, after opening up a two-goal lead inside half an hour thanks to Will Grigg and Nick Powell.

The home side fought back in the second stanza to ensure a share of the spoils, with Lys Mousset pulling one back before Steve Cook levelled deep into stoppage-time.

Bournemouth, who beat Arsenal at home at the weekend, are expected to again make several changes, with one eye on Saturday’s trip to fellow strugglers West Ham.

But despite Saturday’s League One trip to Plymouth possibly being of greater significance to Latics in the long run, Massey says no-one in the camp is hoping to be given the night off.

“We’ve got a great squad, and the guys are champing at the bit to play,” he told the Wigan Post.

“With it being a Premier League side, everyone wants to play in that one, and I’m no different.

“We definitely feel we should have won the first game down at their place.

“But it’ll be a special occasion to have a Premier League team here.

“Hopefully we can put them under the pressure again and hold on this time.”

Rather than be elated at holding the Cherries to a draw in the first game, Massey says the over-riding feeling in the visitors’ dressing room after the game was one of disappointment.

“I thought we were different class through the whole game to be honest,” added the 25-year-old.

“It was just a killer when they got the equaliser right at the end.

“We had a strong claim for a penalty turned down just before, and it seems we’re not getting the rub of the green at the moment.

“We’ll be determined to attack them again from the off, and we’ll see how we get on.”

Latics assistant boss Leam Richardson has reported a clean bill of health heading into the game.

“There’s a couple of bumps and bruises, a little bit of illness but everybody should be okay to take part,” he said.

David Perkins is hoping for a chance to impress, having replaced Nick Powell in the second half at Dean Court.

New-boy James Vaughan won’t feature, though, as he is cup-tied after playing for Sunderland against Middlesbrough.