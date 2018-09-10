Goal ‘meant a lot’ to Wigan Athletic star after absence

Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg admits his dramatic return to the international stage at the weekend was the result of two years of pure frustration on a personal level.

His late goal wasn’t enough to prevent Northern Ireland losing 2-1 to Bosnia & Herzegovina.

But he at least hopes to have given boss Michael O’Neill a reminder of his qualities ahead of Tuesday night’s friendly against Israel.

“I’ve been eager to get back involved for a while now, and to come on and get a goal is obviously great,” Grigg acknowledged.

“My last goal, two years ago, was here in Belfast as well, at the other end, and it means a lot.

“I’ve wanted to play for my country for a very long time and it’s great that I’ve been able to do that again.

“I just hope I’ve put a question mark in the manager’s mind in terms of Tuesday.

“All I can do is work hard, no matter how many minutes I get, and hopefully keep making an impact and keep scoring goals.”

Grigg felt the result was harsh on Northern Ireland, who were punished for their profligacy before the Latics star entered the fray.

“Watching the first half was a pleasure to be honest, I thought we were absolutely brilliant,” Grigg added.

“We played some really good stuff and couldn’t quite get that final touch.

“It was one of those things, and the longer the game went on, we were creating so many chances, the goal was always coming.

“I think if the game had gone on for another five minutes we’d have drawn it or potentially even won it.”