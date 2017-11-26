Grigg: I’ve waited for this

Will Grigg admits he’s had to bide his time and stay patient before making his long-awaited return to the goal trail.

The Wigan Athletic striker, restored to the starting XI against Doncaster last Tuesday after a spell on the bench, scored his first goal for almost two months in the 3-1 victory at Rotherham on Saturday.

Grigg’s near-post header to convert a Lee Evans free-kick was just reward for a sterling shift up top, and the Northern Ireland ace acknowledged it’s good to be back.

“It’s been a great day for both me and the club,” he told the Wigan Post.

“Obviously I’m delighted to be back in the side, and back on the scoresheet.

“I’ve waited for my chance, I thought I did all right the other night (against Doncaster).

“I could have had a goal that night, but it was nice to get one at Rotherham.

“It was a great ball in from Lee, and I just had to get a little touch on it.”

Grigg now has four goals for the season, and he says improving that tally is at the forefront of his mind.

“Of course goals matter – especially from the outside,” he recognised.

“The first thing people look for is how many goals you’ve scored.

“That’s basically what all strikers get judged on, although I like to think I’ve got more to my game than that.”

The 26-year-old’s efforts were certainly appreciated by the travelling fans – who gave him a standing ovation following his 78th-minute substitution, and the management in the technical area.

“It’s fantastic for Will to get one,” enthused first-team coach Anthony Barry. “People will always be quick to judge Will for what he’s done in the past and, when he’s not doing that week in, week out, people start to question him.

“But as a staff we’ve never questioned Will Grigg – not for one second.

“He’s a top, top player, a top, top professional, and he’s a pleasure to work with.

We never doubted the goals would come, and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”