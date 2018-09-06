Grigg ‘still top dog at Wigan Athletic’

James Vaughan insists Will Grigg deservedly remains Wigan Athletic’s first-choice striker despite cranking up the pressure on his rival at the weekend.

Vaughan was sent on for Grigg after an hour of the Championship clash against Rotherham, with Latics unable to turn their dominance into goals.

The 30-year-old duly obliged with what proved to be the only goal 17 minutes from time.

But he says he won’t be hammering on Paul Cook’s door to press his case for inclusion.

“It’s down to the gaffer who starts, it’s not for me to say,” Vaughan told the Wigan Post.

“Griggy’s worked hard for us this year, scored some very important goals.

“It’s probably unfair for me to get one tap-in and then start saying I should be starting!”

Not that Vaughan and fellow sub Callum McManaman – who set up Saturday’s goal after replacing Nick Powell – are happy playing second fiddle.

“If there’s a player who enjoys sitting on the bench, they’re in the wrong game for me,” added Vaughan.

“But all you can do is be ready to help the team when called upon, and that’s what we were able to do against Rotherham.

“The emphasis within our team is the lads on the bench have to be ready to step in when called upon.

“Cal showed glimpses of what he can do and, given a run of games, he can get back to his best.

“We see it every day in training, he’s a great player, his potential is so exciting.”