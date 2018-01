Wigan Athletic’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Manchester City has been confirmed for Monday, February 19 (7.55pm).

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 2, from all the usual outlets, priced £15 Adults, £10 Over 65s and £5 Under 18s

The match will be all-ticket with no sales on the day, and supporters are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance.

It’s expected the match will be screened on TV, although that hasn’t been confirmed as yet.