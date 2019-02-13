Hat-trick hope for Wigan Athletic star Nathan Byrne!

Nathan Byrne has called on Wigan Athletic to end their consistently inconsistent tag and match a seasonal best against Stoke City.

Only once this term have Latics gone three games unbeaten – against Reading, Blackburn and Bolton in late November, early December.

But after picking up four points from the last two matches against QPR and Rotherham, Byrne says Latics can put some real distance between themselves and the bottom three against the struggling Potters.

“Failing to put back-to-back results together has been a problem for us all season,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We’ve put many really good performances in and then not showed up the following game and undone some of the good work.

“To go three games without defeat would be a solid return heading into a mini break.

“And if we could pick up all three points it would greatly improve our league position.”

Latics are seeking their first ‘double’ of the season, having battered Stoke 3-0 on their own patch in August.

And Byrne says it’s those performance levels that make the struggles in other games hard to fathom.

“We all rate each other highly, we believe we can beat any team in this league when we’re on song,” he added.

“The performance at Stoke in August was probably the best of the season.

“If we can replicate that, we’ll give ourselves a big chance of picking up another three points.

“And the higher in the table you are, the more freedom you can play with.

“A win over Stoke would put us in a decent position ahead of the weekend off.”