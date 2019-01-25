Home form and away form ‘are too contrasting’, admits Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook has revealed Wigan Athletic have been as busy off the field as they have on it this week in trying to get to the bottom of their wretched away record.

Latics travel to Nottingham Forest hoping for a rare three points on the road – having won only once away from the DW Stadium this season in 16 attempts.

And Cook says no stone has been left unturned as his staff have tried to explain the huge difference in home and away form.

“We’ve had a great preparation week, looking at form, identifying problems we’ve, looking for patterns in the results,” Cook said.

“We’re looking at the reasons why we’ve had eight one-goal losses in the league, we’re looking at that in depth.

“We desperately want to put this right for our supporters – and we want to put it right for ourselves.

“The home form and the away form are too contrasting for me – they’re just too contrasting.

“You can’t have the home form, which at the moment is keeping us up, and the away form, with the same players, falling short.

“It’s falling short by margins, and it’s about working out what we can do to affect those margins.

“I would love to tell you I’ve found out! But at least our supporters will know we are searching for the answers.

“And if we could tidy up that away for, it would out to be a very tidy first season in the Championship for Wigan Athletic.”

Cedric Kipre has been passed fit to play despite picking up a knock last weekend against Sheffield Wednesday.

Anthony Pilkington hasn’t trained all week with an ankle problem but could still make it.

Will Grigg, however, has been ruled out for ‘two-to-three weeks’ with a slightly more serious ankle injury.