How Birmingham City's points deduction could boost Wigan Athletic's survival hopes

Wigan Athletic's hopes of surviving in the Championship received a boost today after Birmingham City were docked competition points.

Garry Monk's side have been deducted nine points by the English Football League for breaching financial fair play rules.

The punishment drops them from 13th to 18th in the Championship, just two points ahead of Latics, who still have to go to Birmingham.

And it has widened a six-team relegation dogfight to seven teams with eight games to play.

Losses in excess of £13m per year over a three-year period are not accepted under EFL rules.