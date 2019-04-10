Hull City 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Wigan Athletic slipped further into relegation trouble as Nick Powell's first-half opener proved to be in vain as Hull City scored a last-minute winner.

The visitors had led at the halfway mark thanks to Powell's seventh goal of the season, after good work from Reece James.

But Fraizer Campbell took full advantage of a goalkeeping gaffe from Christian Walton to level within six minutes of the restart.

And with just seconds to go, Hull centre-back Jordy De Wijs headed home a left-wing corner to deny Latics even a point.

Thankfully none of their relegation rivals were able to make up much ground, with Reading and Millwall drawing, and Rotherham losing to 10-man Aston Villa.

But Latics slip two places in the table to fourth-bottom, with only a two-point buffer to third-bottom Rotherham - and top-two Norwich and Leeds United to play in their next couple of fixtures.

Latics created the first opportunity of the game as James' cross found Joe Garner, who headed wide of the mark.

Hull came even closer with their opening gambit, star man Jarrod Bowen firing against the outside of Walton's right-hand post.

The home side had a massive let-off when, from a Hull corner, Latics broke with Josh Windass - son of Tigers legend Dean - racing into enemy territory.

Windass knocked the ball past last man Todd Kane but, as he went to collect the ball, the Hull man slid into it with his arm.

Although Windass had some 40 yards to go he was technically through on goal, but referee David Webb erred on the side of caution and brandished only yellow.

Latics almost had salt immediately rubbed into their wound as Campbell pulled the ball back intelligently for Marc Pugh, whose shot looped over Walton but hit the bar.

Credit the visitors for remaining positive, and Windass came close when cutting in from the left, only to send his fizzing effort over the top.

But they ended the half on top and went in front four minutes before the break.

James created the danger by crossing into the box towards Powell.

The former Hull man controlled expertly, before swiveling and finding the bottom corner from 16 yards.

Unfortunately, that was Powell's last involvement, with Gavin Massey coming on at the break to replace him.

And Latics were able to hold on to their advantage for six minutes with Hull quickly finding a leveller.

Kamil Grosicki picked up the headed clearance from Danny Fox, and fired straight at Walton for 25 yards.

The Latics goalkeeper spilled the ball, however, allowing Campbell the easiest task of tuck it away from close range.

Campbell then fired inches wide of the far post as Latics struggled to hang on.

They were given a massive let-off when Walton slid out of the area with the ball and was given only a yellow by the official when the home fans wanted a red.

But Latics almost took full advantage at the other end when former Wigan loanee Reece Burke headed wide of his own goal.

From the resulting corner from Windass, Massey sent in a towering header at the far post, with only a great save by David Marshall keeping it out.

Leon Clarke took over from Garner, but Hull continued to press and, from a deep cross from the right, Campbell looped a header back over Walton only for it to land on the roof of the net.

Latics sent on Lee Evans for Darron Gibson with three minutes to go, but the sting in the tale occurred at the wrong end.

A last-minute Hull corner from the left was met with a free header by De Wijs, to send Latics home with nothing on their travels yet again.