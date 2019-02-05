‘I made it clear I wanted to leave Wigan Athletic,’ admits Alex Bruce

Alex Bruce wants to find enjoyment at Kilmarnock as he looks to make up for lost time at Wigan Athletic.

The 34-year-old centre-back joined Killie until the end of the season after leaving Latics last week.

Bruce, played only 13 times for the club promoted to the Championship last season after signing in the summer of 2017.

His only appearance this term came in the Carabao Cup defeat at Rotherham back in August.

“It has been a frustrating 18 months at Wigan, I didn’t play anywhere near as much as I would have wanted,” Bruce admitted.

“I made it clear to the manager at Wigan I wanted to leave because I wanted to play.

“I want to enjoy my last few years playing, not sat in the stand or on the substitutes bench.

“I intend to play up here, I intend to give it a proper go.

“I left my family, my kids, back in England, I mean business coming up here, that’s for sure.

“I am looking forward to the challenge, the team are at the top end of the league, I want to finish the season as strong as I can.”

Bruce watched his first Old Firm game at the end of last year and is looking forward to the rough and tumble of Scottish football.

He said: “I actually experienced my first Old Firm game not long ago when Rangers won 1-0. It was some experience.

“Sometimes Scottish football doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

“There has always been good players up here and it is a good competitive league and I am looking forward to playing in it

“I always liked the physical side of it, the way the lads get stuck in.

“When I came up to the game when Kilmarnock played Rangers that pretty much confirmed everything I thought about Scottish football, the way the lads dug in for one another, the effort they showed and once I saw that I was very keen to jump on the bandwagon and get involved.”

The former Ipswich, Leeds and Hull player revealed that Bruce senior was glad to see his son give Scottish football a go.

He said: “He has always enjoyed Scottish football as well.

“I think he enjoys the rivalries and physical aspects of the game.

“He believes it is an opportunity that I should grab with both hands.”