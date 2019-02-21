Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert handed touchline ban ahead of trip to Wigan Athletic

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been handed a two-match touchline ban and a fine after he was sent-off against Norwich City.

Lambert and Norwich coach Chris Domogalla were both given their marching orders after a confrontation spilled off the pitch during the Canaries’ 3-0 win over Ipswich earlier this month.

And Ipswich boss Lambert was handed a two-match touchline ban and £20,000 fine.

Lambert’s ban means that he will be absent from the dugout at the DW Stadium in Saturday’s clash with Latics and the home game against Reading in March 2.

The 49-year-old- who did not appeal the FA’s charge of misconduct- said that he trusts his staff and players to do what he asks in his absence from pitch-side.

Lambert said: "It's not ideal but I trust my staff to do what I ask."

“There will be no problem there.

Will it make a difference, not being on the touchline? I don't know. I can talk to the players before the game and after. They will know what is expected of them."