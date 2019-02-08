It’s Miller time for Wigan Athletic as Nick Powell ready for Rotherham trip!

Nick Powell is in line to travel to Rotherham this weekend to give Wigan Athletic a massive boost.

The ex-Manchester United man has been out for two-and-a-half months with hamstring and calf problems.

But he’s back now and, with Antonee Robinson and Gavin Massey also in the squad to face the Millers after injury, Paul Cook is chuffed to bits.

“There’s a real positivity about the squad at the moment, with players coming back,” he said.

“Antonee and Gavin have both had a full week’s training, both had minutes under their belts in a behind-closed doors game, and both in the squad.

“Nick trained full-out on Friday morning, he’s come through everything.

“He’ll hopefully be in the travelling squad for Rotherham, and that’s great news for the whole club.

“We’ve had a couple of months of ‘same options’, with respect to the other players.

“Now all of a sudden it looks like a whole new squad of players – which it is.

“Could we ask for any more in terms of availability? I don’t think so.

“It’s a big problem selection-wise for me, but it’s a nicer problem to have.”

Cook also confirmed Chey Dunkley will return for the game in place of Cedric Kipre, partly to deal with the physical threat posed by Rotherham.

On-loan Chelsea star Reece James will continue in midfield with skipper Sam Morsy completing a two-match ban.

And Cook reiterated his position of having run out of superlatives to describe the 19-year-old.

“Please don’t ask me any more questions about Reece James,” he laughed.

“Apart from adopting him, I can’t physically do anything more!

“And I’m sure his parents wouldn’t be keen on me getting involved in that...”