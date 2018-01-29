It’s Wigan Athletic v Manchester City - part three!

Wigan Athletic will play Manchester City in the fifth round of this season’s FA Cup - in a rematch of their finest hour at Wembley in 2013.

Paul Cook’s class of 2018 will have the chance to emulate Roberto Martinez’s heroes when the Premier League leaders rock up at the DW Stadium next month.

City have already blown one chance for quick revenge, when Uwe Rosler led Latics to a 2-1 quarter-final victory at the Etihad the following season.

And Latics will be hoping to make it a hat-trick on two counts, having already put a brace of top-flight sides - West Ham and Bournemouth - out of this season’s competition.

In the pick of the other ties, new Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal will face a quick return to his former club Sheffield Wednesday, provided the Swans beat Notts County in a replay.

Manchester United, the 2016 winners, will travel to Huddersfield or Birmingham, while reigning Premier League champions Chelsea entertain Hull.

Elsewhere, Brighton host Coventry, West Brom entertain Southampton, Leicester are at home to Sheffield United, and Newport or Tottenham will travel to Millwall or Rochdale

The ties will be played on the weekend of February 16/17/18/19.

FA Cup draw:

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea

West Brom v Southampton

Chelsea v Hull

Leicester v Sheffield United

Huddersfield or Birmingham v Manchester United

Millwall or Rochdale v Newport or Tottenham

Brighton v Coventry

Wigan Athletic v Manchester City