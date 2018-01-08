Jacobs: Why would anyone leave Latics?

Michael Jacobs has issued a firm ‘hands-off’ warning to any rival club considering making a January transfer swoop on Wigan Athletic.

With Latics flying high at the top of League One, manager Paul Cook is not expected to be tremendously active in terms of incomings.

Hearts forward Jamie Walker is expected to put pen to paper in the next 24 hours, but the Latics squad would appear to be well stocked in other areas.

Cook’s biggest task this month could well be to keep hold of all his prize assets, given the expected interest from Championship clubs.

Jacobs has already nailed his colours to the mast this term, signing a new deal along with Will Grigg.

But the likes of Nick Powell, Sam Morsy and Dan Burn are sure to attract unwanted interest from elsewhere given their fine form.

Aston Villa have already reportedly made a tentative enquiry for Powell, with ex-Latics boss Steve Bruce having worked with the player at Hull.

But Jacobs does not see any exits as inevitable.

“It was great to keep hold of all of our big players last summer, and hopefully it will be the same again this month,” he said.

“You never know what’s around the corner, and I’m sure there will be admirers with us doing so well.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if there was interest from rival clubs, but I know the manager and the chairman will be desperate to keep everyone.

“Fingers crossed we can keep hold of everyone, because we all want to play in the Championship next year with this club.

“With things going so well at the moment, is it worth moving to a Championship club when hopefully we’ll be up there in a few months anyway?”