Wigan Athletic striker James Vaughan has signed for Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth on loan until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Vaughan, 30, has featured 39 times for Paul Cook’s Latics since joining from Sunderland 12 months ago and has scored six goals in that time.

The much-travelled frontman was given the green light to travel south after Latics completed the signing of Leon Clarke on Wednesday night.