Jewell excited about new role

Paul Jewell is back in football.

The man who guided Wigan Athletic to the Premier League has been appointed assistant manager at League One’s Oldham Athletic.

“I’ve been out the game for a long time now but I’ve not had my eyes closed,” Jewell told the club’s website.

“I don’t want to be the manager and Richie (Wellens) is new to the job. I was 33 when I got my first job and you are never ready.

“I thought I was but you have no idea what it entails.

“I’m only here to do what he wants me to do. You have to make mistakes to learn from them but there are some that are avoidable. If I can help Richie avoid those mistakes that I made and a lot of managers make then that’s what I want to do.”

Jewell took Bradford City to the Premier League and repeated the trick at Latics – their second promotion under his watch – and kept them there.

He resigned a day after he kept them up in the 2006–07 season and later had spells with Derby County and Ipswich Town.

Jewell will return to the DW Stadium and face his former club on March 31.

Interestingly, Jewell played alongside Paul Cook at Springfield Park in the late-80s, and later signed Cook on loan when he was managing Wigan in the 2001/02 season.