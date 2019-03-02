Josh Windass: Wigan Athletic means more than dad’s legacy

Josh Windass insists Wigan Athletic’s visit of Middlesbrough is just another game - despite his father Dean having starred for the Teesside outfit.

Windass Snr is a club legend at both Hull City and Bradford City, but claimed his time with Boro was the highlight of his illustrious career.

Windass Jnr, though, says that will not mean any added pressure for him this weekend.

“I hadn’t even think about that, but I suppose it’s special with my dad’s ties there,” Windass told the Wigan Post.

“They’re obviously going well in the division, going for promotion, and we’ll be looking to put a stop to that.”

Windass has already shown he can handle this kind of game, having scored the winner against Hull – with his father in the stands – at the DW earlier this season.

While proud of his old man’s exploits in the game, it’s not something he’s keen to wear like a badge of honour.

“It’s not something that bothers me to be honest, it is what it is,” he said.

“It’ll always follow me around, it’ll always get brought up.

“I’ve had it since I was 10 years old, and you just get on with it.

“There were always those who’d say I was only there because of my old man.

“But I’ve paid my own way by now and hopefully proved I deserve to be where I am.

“He doesn’t watch too many of my games, because he’s always at Hull.

“He’ll watch all the highlights, though, and check how I’ve gone on and ask about the game.

“If we’ve got an extra game in midweek or whatever he’ll try and get over – he was there for our win at the beginning of the season.

“He told me before the game I was going to score, and it’s funny how things work out.

“It would be nice to do the same thing against Middlesbrough, because we could do with the three points.”