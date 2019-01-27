Joy of six for Pascal Chimbonda after dream debut for Ashton Town

Ashton Town enjoyed an afternoon of pure fantasy football on Saturday, with Pascal Chimbonda making a dream debut in a 6-2 thrashing of Bacup Borough.

The sensational signing of the 39-year-old former Wigan Athletic star - who represented France at the 2006 World Cup - had made headlines across Europe.

Bacup would have been fully aware of their supporting role on the day, but they showed their intent by man-marking him from the off.

But Town’s new-boy rose to the challenge - and some rather over-zealous challenges - to do his bit for the team.

Daley Woods put Town ahead off a great ball from Bradley Smart, with John Edgerton making it two with a sweet long range strike that went in off the post.

Bacup fought back, though, and big centre-half Adrian Bellamy caused panic in the Town ranks to inspire the visitors back to 2-2.

The home side switched to a 4-4-2 formation to try and regain the initiative, and full-back Luke Edwards edged Town back in front with eight minutes to go before Chris Hill made it four.

But there was still time for man-of-the-match Woods to round the goalkeeper twice in the closing stages to complete a fabulous hat-trick.

The crowd, which neared three figures, were also treated to a wonderful exchange between Town boss Dave Dempsey and Chimbonda, who was asked to revert from central midfield to right-back.

Chimbonda’s face was a picture, and worthy of the £5 entrance fee on its own.

“I honestly couldn’t be prouder of the management team and the squad, for taking on board what was originally a crazy idea which amazingly turned into reality,” said Town chairman Mark Hayes.

“Their ownership, banter and camaraderie was very special to watch. I’m one very proud chairman.”

Next up is Chadderton at home next Saturday, February 2, kick-off 3pm, before the big derby against St Helens the following Tuesday, February 5, (745pm).