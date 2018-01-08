Latics are handed huge FA Cup incentive

Wigan Athletic will host West Ham or Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup – if they can negotiate next week’s third-round replay against Bournemouth at the DW.

Paul Cook’s men will be underdogs for their second bite at the Cherries, despite coming within seconds of a giant-killing at the weekend, having led 2-0 at half-time.

But they have the carrot of another home tie if they can complete the job against Eddie Howe’s men, and will be quietly confident of progressing if they can find a repeat performance.

Elsewhere, League Two side Yeovil will host Manchester United for the second time in four seasons having been pitted against Jose Mourinho’s men.

The Glovers were the lowest-ranked side in last night’s draw and were handed a home clash with the 12-time winners, as they were in 2015 when United won 2-0 thanks to goals from Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria.

Fellow League Two side Newport will entertain Tottenham while Mansfield, another club from the fourth tier, have the carrot of welcoming Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Field Mill if they can overcome Cardiff at home in a replay.

There are guaranteed to be at least two all-Premier League ties, with Liverpool once more at home against West Brom and Southampton facing Watford at St Mary’s, while Newcastle will visit either Chelsea or Norwich.

The 1987 FA Cup winners Coventry’s reward for ousting Stoke in the third round is a trip to League One outfit MK Dons.

League Two high-fliers Notts County are at home to either Championship leaders Wolves or Premier League strugglers Swansea.

Nottingham Forest, who knocked holders Arsenal out on Sunday and announced the appointment of Aitor Karanka as their new manager within 24 hours, visit Hull, the side the Gunners beat in the 2014 final.

Middlesbrough have a home tie against Brighton while Huddersfield face Birmingham.

The winners of Leicester’s replay with Fleetwood will travel to Peterborough, Millwall meet Rochdale and Preston travel to South Yorkshire for a date with Sheffield United.

Either Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday will have a home match against Stevenage or Reading.

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 26-29.

FA CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW: Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion, Peterborough v Fleetwood/Leicester, Huddersfield v Birmingham, Notts County v Wolves/Swansea, Yeovil v Manchester United, Carlisle/Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage/Reading, Cardiff/Mansfield v Manchester City, MK Dons v Coventry, Millwall v Rochdale, Southampton v Watford, Middlesbrough v Brighton, Bournemouth/Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury/West Ham, Hull v Nottingham Forest, Newport v Tottenham, Norwich/Chelsea v Newcastle, Sheffield United v Preston.