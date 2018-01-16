Latics chief: I’ll be on best behaviour!

Leam Richardson insists he’ll be on his best behaviour on Wednesday night - after being sent to the stands in the first game between Wigan Athletic and Bournemouth!

The Latics No.2 saw red after being a little too vocal in his protestations after the visitors were denied a late penalty when Ivan Toney tumbled to the turf in the box.

Richardson admits he saw the funny side of being calmed down by Paul Cook - normally the more animated of the duo!

“Yeah...that’s been mentioned a few times,” laughed Richardson, who was fined for his outburst but not given a touchline ban.

“I’m normally the one calming him down!

“He’s got so much passion for the game, and his will to win is as good as I’ve seen.

“So if we can transmit that to the lads, then it’s not a bad thing!

“Look, I think you saw my reaction out there.

“When I saw the referee afterwards, his words were that he was sending me off because I was on the pitch, waving my arms about.

“I said: ‘I could have been down by the corner flag, and I wouldn’t have known’...I could have been in with our fans!

“You just want to win. Once I stop doing that, and the drive goes out of me, then I think I’ll pack in.

“I’ve certainly no regrets about appealing for penalties or decisions.

“I desperately wanted to win for Wigan - and I still think it’s a penalty, to be honest.

“Listen, officials have got a job to do. He didn’t feel it was (a penalty). I feel it was.

“My gripe would be that it’s in the 91st minute, and I’m allowed to appeal for it.”