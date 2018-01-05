Latics close in on Walker

Hearts star Jamie Walker is set to become Wigan Athletic’s first signing of the January transfer window.

The forward is in Wigan to finalise the transfer to the League One high-flyers, according to the Edinburgh News.

A deal could be tied up over the weekend.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move for several weeks.

Walker has made more than a century of appearances for the Scottish Premier League side, and enjoyed a phenomenal season in 2016-17, scoring 12 goals and being a provider of many more.

The Riccarton-academy product’s contract expires in July, and he has told Hearts that he will not be signing an extension.

He is expected to join Wigan for a reported £300,000 fee. It was unclear if the move is for now or for the summer, via a pre-contract agreement.

Hearts manager Craig Levein has previously admitted Walker be leaving Tynecastle Park, despite his best efforts to persuade the star to stay.

“Jamie has been brilliant. He’s going to leave, we’ve discussed that with him. He might leave in January, or he might leave in the summer,” Levein said last month.

“We did attempt to ask him to stay, but I get everything he’s saying. I’m quite relaxed about the whole thing.”