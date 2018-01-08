Latics confirm Walker swoop

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has made his first January swoop with the capture of Hearts forward Jamie Walker.

Cook hinted over the weekend that a deal for the 24-year-old was imminent, and the formalities have now been completed.

He has joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £300,000.

“I am grateful for the opportunity, and excited by the challenge,” said Walker.

“It’s been on the cards for a while, but I’m delighted to get it over the line and concentrate on playing my football.

“This is a good change for me and certainly a club where I can progress my career.

“I had a few clubs sniffing around but as soon as I came here, saw the facilities, met the manager, watched the game and saw how the manager wants us to play, and how that will suit me perfectly, I chose here.

“The team are flying high at the top of the table, and hopefully going to the Championship.

“Hopefully I can get into the team and contribute a few goals.”