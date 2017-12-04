Latics may face Premier side in FA Cup

If Wigan Athletic beat AFC Fylde in their FA Cup second round replay, they will travel to the south coast to face Premier League Bournemouth.

Latics will be hoping it is a lucky omen - they last time they faced Eddie Howe's men in the cup was in 2013.

Again it was a third round tie, which Latics won on a replay 1-0, a display which kickstarted the most famous cup run in their history culminating in that amazing day at Wembley in May.

Other tasty ties to be picked out live on BBC2 included a Merseyside derby - Liverpool against Everton - Arsenal versus Nottingham Forest and Manchester City against Burnley. Manchester United will play Derby County.

The ties will be played on the weekend of January 6.

FA Cup third-round draw in full:

Ipswich v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham v Burton

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry v Stoke

Newport v Leeds

Bolton v Huddersfield

Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

QPR v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby

Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom

Doncaster v Slough Town or Rochdale

Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester

Blackburn or Crewe v Hull

Cardiff v Mansfield

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury v West Ham

Wolves v Swansea

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle v Luton

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe v Preston

Norwich v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday

