Latics may face Premier side in FA Cup

If Wigan Athletic beat AFC Fylde in their FA Cup second round replay, they will travel to the south coast to face Premier League Bournemouth.
Latics will be hoping it is a lucky omen - they last time they faced Eddie Howe's men in the cup was in 2013.
Again it was a third round tie, which Latics won on a replay 1-0, a display which kickstarted the most famous cup run in their history culminating in that amazing day at Wembley in May.
Other tasty ties to be picked out live on BBC2 included a Merseyside derby - Liverpool against Everton - Arsenal versus Nottingham Forest and Manchester City against Burnley. Manchester United will play Derby County.
The ties will be played on the weekend of January 6.
FA Cup third-round draw in full:
Ipswich v Sheffield United
Watford v Bristol City
Birmingham v Burton
Liverpool v Everton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough
Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan
Coventry v Stoke
Newport v Leeds
Bolton v Huddersfield
Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Brentford v Notts County
QPR v MK Dons
Manchester United v Derby
Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom
Doncaster v Slough Town or Rochdale
Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester
Blackburn or Crewe v Hull
Cardiff v Mansfield
Manchester City v Burnley
Shrewsbury v West Ham
Wolves v Swansea
Stevenage v Reading
Newcastle v Luton
Millwall v Barnsley
Fulham v Southampton
Wycombe v Preston
Norwich v Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday
