Latics ‘one of cheapest to watch in League One’

Wigan Athletic offer fans one of the cheapest matchday experiences in League One, a new study has revealed.

Latics have emerged favourably from the annual BBC Price of Football study, which collects tickets prices - and charges for pies, programmes and replica shirts - from clubs across the UK.

Only four other League One outfits charge less than £249 for their cheapest season ticket, with Bradford leading the way at £149.

And in the category for most expensive season ticket, Latics’ £299 is the joint-third cheapest.

Away fans attending the DW Stadium can watch the action from £20 (adult) - only three League One clubs offer cheaper tickets for visiting supporters.

However, in the category for ‘most expensive away ticket’, Wigan Athletic top the League One chart at £30.

Once inside the stadium, fans can tuck into a pie for £2.80 - the joint-third cheapest price in the league.

Blackpool’s pies are £2.60, and Oxford and Charlton are the dearest at £4.

An area Latics don’t score favourably is for a price of a cup of tea, with only three clubs charging more than their £2.20 for a brew.

All but one of the 24 clubs charge £3 for a match day programme, while the £41.99 for an adult replica shirt is mid-range. Oldham charge the most, at £49.99.