Latics ‘one of cheapest to watch in League One’

Fans, watching Nick Powell here, have been offered value for money
Wigan Athletic offer fans one of the cheapest matchday experiences in League One, a new study has revealed.

Latics have emerged favourably from the annual BBC Price of Football study, which collects tickets prices - and charges for pies, programmes and replica shirts - from clubs across the UK.

Only four other League One outfits charge less than £249 for their cheapest season ticket, with Bradford leading the way at £149.

And in the category for most expensive season ticket, Latics’ £299 is the joint-third cheapest.

Away fans attending the DW Stadium can watch the action from £20 (adult) - only three League One clubs offer cheaper tickets for visiting supporters.

However, in the category for ‘most expensive away ticket’, Wigan Athletic top the League One chart at £30.

Once inside the stadium, fans can tuck into a pie for £2.80 - the joint-third cheapest price in the league.

Blackpool’s pies are £2.60, and Oxford and Charlton are the dearest at £4.

An area Latics don’t score favourably is for a price of a cup of tea, with only three clubs charging more than their £2.20 for a brew.

All but one of the 24 clubs charge £3 for a match day programme, while the £41.99 for an adult replica shirt is mid-range. Oldham charge the most, at £49.99.