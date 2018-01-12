Latics swoop for strike ace Vaughan

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Sunderland striker James Vaughan on an 18-month contract.

The 29-year-old joins after a frustrating half-season on Wearside since joining last summer from Bury for £500,000.

But his 24 goals in 36 games last term for the Shakers proves he knows where the net is in League One, and he will add to boss Paul Cook’s attacking options.

“This is a great club and the manager was very keen to get me here,” said Vaughan.

“When a manager tells you that you are his only target, and how much he wants to get the deal done, it’s an easy decision.”

Latics have been in the hunt for striking reinforcements since Ivan Toney was recalled by parent club Newcastle to join Scunthorpe earlier this week.

He was signed in time to face Peterborough this weekend.

“James brings added experience and firepower to our group and I am excited to work with him,” admitted Latics boss Paul Cook.

“This time last year, James was among the leading goalscorers in this division.

“And I think it speaks volumes of the club that we have been able to bring him here.”