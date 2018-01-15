Legend Lee is Poles apart!

Latics legend Lee McCulloch is aiming to kickstart his coaching career - in the unlikely setting of Poland!

The 39-year-old, who has been out of the game since parting company with SLP outfit Kilmarnock earlier this season, has accepted the assistant manager’s role with Lechia Gdansk.

He’ll be working under Adam Owen, the former Rangers fitness coach, until the end of the season.

“It’s really come up out of the blue and I’m delighted to be taking it up,” McCulloch said, as quoted by the Daily Record.

“I obviously know Adam from our days together at Rangers, and he’s looking for someone he can trust to work alongside.

“It’s only six months but it’s a fantastic chance for me to see a different style of football and experience a different culture.

“It’s a big club with a great, beautiful stadium, and it’s also great for my CV to say I’ve worked in another country.

“But most of all it’s all part of the learning experience as far as a coaching career is concerned.

“It can only help in terms of my own education.”