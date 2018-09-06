Lenagan steps down as EFL chief

Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan is stepping down from his role as non-executive chairman of the English Football League (EFL) after two years in the role.

Lenagan informed the EFL board of his decision not to seek re-election for a second term in 2019 in order to pursue business opportunities away from the game.

Debbie Jevans has been appointed as interim chair and will lead the process to find Lenagan’s replacement.

An EFL statement read: “At its meeting today, independent non-executive chairman Ian Lenagan informed the EFL Board that, as a result of increasing opportunities arising out of his business interests away from EFL specific matters, he would not be seeking re-election for a second term in 2019.

“The EFL board understood and accepted his decision. Further it was agreed with him that the league’s interests would be best served by beginning the process to select and appoint a successor immediately.

“As a result Mr Lenagan has today stepped down from his role and Debbie Jevans CBE will act as interim Chair and lead the new appointment process.”

Lenagan, who used to be a director at Oxford, joined the board in 2013 and replaced Greg Clarke as chairman three years later.

He oversaw the governing body’s rebranding from the Football League to the EFL and was involved in several other important initiatives.

The statement continued: “He also made important strides in boosting the profile of the work of the EFL and that of its 72 clubs in the community. As chairman he harnessed the power of football and the impact the game can have on people’s day-to-day lives.

“Attendances broke the 18 million barrier for the first time in over 50 years during his tenure, whilst the league became one of the most watched sports properties in Europe.

“Whilst chairman he also successfully helped steer the league through a difficult challenge to the Championship division’s Financial Fair Play rules and during his chairmanship secured long-term commitments for Solidarity Payments, providing greater financial stability for all EFL clubs.

“The EFL board wishes to place on record its appreciation for the contribution Mr Lenagan has made to the EFL during his time as chairman and prior to that as the representative of clubs in League Two.”